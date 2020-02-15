State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $23.70 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 246,329 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $23,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,517,000 after purchasing an additional 305,737 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,131,000 after purchasing an additional 479,173 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,776,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,665 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,272,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE SLB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.42. 7,904,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,023,314. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.