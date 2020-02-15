State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Humana were worth $18,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Boston Partners raised its stake in Humana by 136.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after buying an additional 791,163 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 1,216.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after buying an additional 633,216 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 126.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,084,000 after buying an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $46,481,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $39,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.50.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $375.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,451. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $381.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.