State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,111 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Willis Towers Watson worth $22,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,963,000 after acquiring an additional 760,522 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,172,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1,742.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 273,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,724,000 after acquiring an additional 258,391 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,653,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 169,072 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.67. 499,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.42 and its 200-day moving average is $196.62. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.78.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

