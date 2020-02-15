State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,344 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $14,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth $2,512,857,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after purchasing an additional 834,790 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in AFLAC by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,597,000 after purchasing an additional 810,069 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth $30,712,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AFLAC by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,808,000 after purchasing an additional 502,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,714. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.67. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.14 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

