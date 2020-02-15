State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 701,090 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $83,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.08. 5,148,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,881,399. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.