State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 111,398 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 822,773 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,398 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of HP worth $16,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in HP by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in HP by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in HP by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,744 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,979,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,345,186. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

