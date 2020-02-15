State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 118,982 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 495.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,982 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.13% of Wynn Resorts worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $20,771,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,175 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,644 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $7,556,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 47,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

WYNN traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.14. 1,495,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,036. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.40. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $102.03 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.26%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

