State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 170.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,413 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $20,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,745 shares of company stock worth $2,697,995. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Cfra upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

Shares of AMP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.82. 525,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,915. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.53. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.57 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.