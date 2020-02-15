State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,797 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 56,768 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 317,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 61,696 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,630 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,362,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,145 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 120,555 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.92. 2,087,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $107.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

