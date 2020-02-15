State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.13% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $22,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJG traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average of $92.57. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $109.19.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Insiders sold a total of 39,926 shares of company stock worth $3,776,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

