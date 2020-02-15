State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,048 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $21,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,005 shares of company stock worth $67,957,034. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $868.00 price target (up previously from $830.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $862.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $8.99 on Friday, hitting $921.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,033. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $865.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $821.92. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $592.73 and a 1 year high of $923.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

