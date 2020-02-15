State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,386 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of AvalonBay Communities worth $22,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.53. 456,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,424. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.79. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.42 and a fifty-two week high of $228.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.69.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

