State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 15,495 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,495 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.21% of Icon worth $19,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $529,691,000 after acquiring an additional 203,734 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Icon by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,524,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,680,000 after acquiring an additional 519,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Icon by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,052,000 after acquiring an additional 70,921 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in shares of Icon during the 3rd quarter worth $76,360,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Icon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.89.

ICLR remained flat at $$175.28 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 126,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,957. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $176.98.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

