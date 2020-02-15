State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 15,783 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,783 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 139.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Waste Management by 146.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162,829 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.85.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,906 shares of company stock worth $655,917 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WM traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,778. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $125.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.25 and its 200 day moving average is $115.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

