State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 161,891 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161,891 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Southern were worth $15,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,206,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Citigroup raised their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Shares of SO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.02. 5,032,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,181,621. The stock has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.07. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

