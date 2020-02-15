State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 180,813 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 180,813 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 96,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in General Motors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,943,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,270,014. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. General Motors has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.