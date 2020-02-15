State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,076 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,519 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $18,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,594 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,612,618,000 after buying an additional 133,450 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.18.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $208.95. The company had a trading volume of 994,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.76 and its 200 day moving average is $165.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

