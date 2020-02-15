State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 309,992 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309,992 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.78. 1,214,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,038. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average of $104.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

