State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 33,062 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,062 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

NYSE SPGI traded up $6.30 on Friday, hitting $307.65. 979,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.57. The company has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $194.95 and a 1-year high of $307.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

