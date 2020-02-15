State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 35,000 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $22,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,911 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $20,134,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.41. 943,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.75 and its 200-day moving average is $210.96. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $256.80.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.17.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

