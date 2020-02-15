State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,686 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 166.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.30. 1,433,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,217. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,688 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,188. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

