State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,396 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $114,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 78,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $7,734,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 73,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $46.97. 26,693,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,637,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

