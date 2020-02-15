State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 44,576 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,576 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $22,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $700,815.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,268,966.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,908 shares of company stock worth $22,176,673. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

Shares of COF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.64. 1,271,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,340. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.47. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.45 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

