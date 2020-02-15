State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 462,411 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,080,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 462,411 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in General Electric were worth $23,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,695,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,042,000 after acquiring an additional 863,181 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,380,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,541,000 after acquiring an additional 610,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,998,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,980,000 after acquiring an additional 606,167 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 36,944,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,799,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

