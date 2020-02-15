State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 53,495 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,495 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

Shares of CME stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,735. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.17.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

