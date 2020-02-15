State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 537,367 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,155,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 537,367 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.9% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of AT&T worth $201,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,385,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,404,228. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $279.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

