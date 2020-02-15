State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 6,615 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,417,000 after buying an additional 285,994 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,861,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 704,488 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,456,000 after buying an additional 33,523 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.42. 4,148,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,203. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

