State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 7,172 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $15,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,176,000 after purchasing an additional 227,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 955.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,435. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.71. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $113.87 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

