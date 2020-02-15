State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 8,757 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,488. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

