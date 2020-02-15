State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 9,009 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,418 shares of company stock worth $14,719,668. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,111,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

