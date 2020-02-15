State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 319,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,994,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Truist Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 99,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 147,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,016 shares of company stock worth $12,652,237. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,074,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

