State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,274 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BlackRock by 32.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after buying an additional 63,063 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,445,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in BlackRock by 68.1% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 115,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after buying an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golub Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 828.8% during the third quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 49,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after buying an additional 43,851 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $565.94. The stock had a trading volume of 472,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,413. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.54 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $527.75 and a 200 day moving average of $474.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.33.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.