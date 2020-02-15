State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,905 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $13,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 928,286 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 627,563 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $33,926,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $27,269,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.43. 884,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.19 and a one year high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

