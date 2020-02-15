State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,974 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Synchrony Financial worth $22,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $33.75. 5,615,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,705,887. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.