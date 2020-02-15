State Street Corp Buys 27,118 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,121,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.99% of Parker-Hannifin worth $1,054,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.84. 535,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,734. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.99 and a 200 day moving average of $188.80. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $152.18 and a 12 month high of $215.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.27.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

