State Street Corp Cuts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,554,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,718 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.67% of First Republic Bank worth $1,122,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

FRC traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.73. The company had a trading volume of 487,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,677. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.10. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

