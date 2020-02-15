State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,587,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 7.38% of Cardinal Health worth $1,102,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 358.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $59.62. 3,284,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

