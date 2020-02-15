State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,288,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 851,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.19% of International Paper worth $1,118,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $11,454,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $10,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Paper by 26.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 208,937 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in International Paper by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 303,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 160,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 45.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 285,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 88,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $43.19. 1,775,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

