State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,463,043 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 160,275 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.20% of Xilinx worth $1,022,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.9% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on XLNX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $90.17. 2,430,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,426. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

