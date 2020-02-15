State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,421,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.30% of Fastenal worth $1,124,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182,045 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after purchasing an additional 621,353 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,862,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,775,000 after purchasing an additional 121,381 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,233,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,546,000 after purchasing an additional 27,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 2,100,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,595,000 after purchasing an additional 100,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.