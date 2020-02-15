State Street Corp Has $1.01 Billion Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,688,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 502,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.74% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $1,013,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.51. The company had a trading volume of 569,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,948. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.32. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $145.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,675 shares of company stock worth $634,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

