State Street Corp Has $1.03 Billion Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.21% of Verisk Analytics worth $1,029,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $2,393,285.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,237. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $171.38. 533,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,661. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.10 and a 200-day moving average of $154.13. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.06 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

