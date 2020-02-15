State Street Corp Has $1.03 Billion Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,800,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 83,223 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.23% of Aptiv worth $1,025,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 437,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 104,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

APTV stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,560. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.17.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

