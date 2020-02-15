State Street Corp Has $1.05 Billion Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.88% of Halliburton worth $1,049,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,924,328 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after purchasing an additional 322,788 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 177,877 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,912 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,402,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,496,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

