State Street Corp Has $1.06 Billion Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,233,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.72% of M&T Bank worth $1,058,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,053.7% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,278,000 after buying an additional 672,252 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 517,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,904,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,980,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 431,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,195,000 after buying an additional 45,905 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

MTB traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.78. 387,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,865. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.