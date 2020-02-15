State Street Corp Has $1.06 Billion Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,339,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.84% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $1,063,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $29.60. 1,874,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

