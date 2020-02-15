State Street Corp Has $1.09 Billion Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,307,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 625,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.85% of Corning worth $1,086,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 12.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Corning by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Corning by 640.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.