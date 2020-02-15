State Street Corp Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,864,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.72% of Cintas worth $1,039,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,486,000 after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Cintas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Cintas by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Cintas by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.88. 262,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $191.91 and a twelve month high of $301.24. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

