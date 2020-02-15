State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,421,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,974 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.59% of Cerner worth $1,060,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Cerner by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Cerner by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 513,617 shares of company stock worth $39,627,013. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Cerner’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

