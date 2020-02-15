State Street Corp Sells 584,772 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,023,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 584,772 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.61% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $1,135,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $238,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 38,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 60.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.